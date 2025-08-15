Independence Day Celebrations: 10th Class Girls Win Inter-School Volleyball Final

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, St. Rose Mary High School hosted an inter-school volleyball tournament.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Mohd Mohidduin Quarrath, President of St. Rose Mary High School and Advocate of the High Court, along with Secretary Zakiya Begum and Principal Sadia Parvez, presented the winners’ trophy to the 10th class girls’ team.

Also Read: Four Gates of Himayat Sagar Lake Were Opened, Musi River on Flood Alert

In an exciting final match, the 10th class girls defeated the 9th class team with scores of 21-17 and 21-15. The event was attended by school staff, students, and guests, who also posed for photographs with the winning players.