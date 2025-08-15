Telangana

Independence Day is Celebrated with Patriotism, Farvour across Telangana

From Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and other dignitaries to common people, Independence Day was celebrated with patriotism and fervour across Telangana on Friday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 August 2025 - 18:15
Hyderabad: From Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and other dignitaries to common people, Independence Day was celebrated with patriotism and fervour across Telangana on Friday.

Varma unfurled the tricolour at Raj Bhavan here, while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the official celebrations at the historical Golconda Fort here.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and state BJP president N Ramchander Rao unfurled the tricolour in their party offices in the city.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi attended Independence Day celebrations at various places in the city, including Yakutpura, Mughalpura, Musheerabad, and Madina X Roads.

Meanwhile, common people also celebrated Independence Day enthusiastically.

The tricolour was unfurled in apartment complexes, public roads, and others, with patriotic songs being played on loudspeakers.

Many people hoisted the National Flag at their houses as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

