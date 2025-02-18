India-Bangladesh-Bhutan Trade Set to Soar with New IWT Terminal in Assam

Kolkata: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the Inland Waterways Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogidhopa, Assam, on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone for trilateral trade between India, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. The event also saw the flagging off of a vessel with two barges carrying 110 tons of cargo for Bangladesh.

Jogidhopa IWT Terminal: A Game Changer for Eastern India’s Logistics Sector

The foundation stone for the IWT Terminal at Jogidhopa was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021, and its completion is expected to revolutionize the logistics landscape in Eastern India. Minister Sonowal highlighted the terminal’s strategic importance in enhancing the trade ties between India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. “This new terminal will act as an economic multiplier for the region, driving growth in line with PM Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat,’” Sonowal remarked.

Transforming Waterways Transportation Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Minister Sonowal also emphasized the significant transformation of waterways transportation under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He spoke about how the extensive river network, especially the Brahmaputra River (National Waterways 2), plays a crucial role in creating a cost-effective, sustainable mode of transportation for goods. Sonowal added that the government’s strategic initiatives, such as the National Waterways Act, 2016, and the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, have strengthened the inland waterways ecosystem for both cargo and passenger traffic.

Infrastructure and Economic Significance of the Jogidhopa Terminal

The terminal, located in the Bongaigaon district of Assam on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 82 crore. It features an RCC jetty, electric-level luffing cranes for cargo handling, and an array of facilities including an administrative building, customs office, truck parking, and covered storage areas.

The terminal’s strategic location—91 km from Gelephu in Bhutan, 108 km from Bangladesh’s border, and 147 km from Guwahati—enhances its importance for India’s bilateral trade with both Bhutan and Bangladesh. The terminal has also been declared a port of call under the Protocol on Inland Water Transport and Trade (PIWT&T) between India and Bangladesh.

Future Outlook and Growth Projections

By 2027, the Jogidhopa Terminal is expected to handle 1.1 million tonnes of cargo annually. The spokesperson for Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, revealed that cargo traffic on national waterways has seen exponential growth over the last decade, growing from 18 million tonnes to 133 million tonnes in FY 2023-24, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 22%.

Boosting Regional Trade and Tourism Potential

In addition to trade, the development of inland waterways is also expected to benefit the tourism sector. A world-class river cruise terminal is being developed in Guwahati, along with four dedicated river cruise terminals at Silghat, Bishwanath Ghat, Neamati, and Guijan, further expanding the potential of Assam and the Northeastern region as a major tourist destination.

Enhancing Regional Connectivity and Trade

The inauguration of the Jogidhopa IWT Terminal is a key step in enhancing regional connectivity and boosting trade between India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. The development of such critical infrastructure will not only strengthen economic ties but also contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the northeastern states, with Assam leading the way in this transformative journey.