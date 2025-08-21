India bars bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, but will allow multilateral events like Asia Cup

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday unveiled a new policy outlining India’s stance on international sporting engagements, with particular emphasis on its relations with Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

India will play their Group A matches against the UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14, respectively, while their clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several tourists and once again intensified calls for a tougher stance against Pakistan as India launched Operation Sindoor against the terror infrastructure across the border.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor’s pre-birthday celebrations with loved ones are sweet and warm

The ministry made it clear that while India and Pakistan will not engage in any bilateral sporting contests, Indian athletes and teams will continue to participate in multilateral events that also feature Pakistan, such as the upcoming Asia Cup next month.

“India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country,” the ministry stated in its official release.

On the subject of bilateral ties, the policy leaves no room for ambiguity:

“Insofar as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.”

However, the ministry clarified that this restriction does not extend to multilateral tournaments organised by international bodies.

“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interests of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India’s emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events.”

This means Indian teams and athletes will continue to compete in international competitions that also include Pakistani players or teams.

“Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” the ministry added.

The government also underlined its efforts to make India a preferred global sporting destination. This includes simplifying visa processes for foreign athletes, officials, and administrators.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been confirmed as official host cities for the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup, set to happen from September 9 to 28. Dubai will host 11 games, including the final, while Abu Dhabi will host eight matches.

India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are placed in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. It’s also the first time the Asia Cup, to be held in the T20I format, keeping in mind the preparation of teams for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, will have eight teams.

Despite no bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan since 2012–13, the two teams continue to meet in ICC and ACC tournaments at neutral venues.

Owing to the political sensitivities, the entire Asia Cup will be played in the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi serving as host cities. The BCCI remains the official host of the 19-match tournament, with both nations agreeing not to play on each other’s soil until at least 2027.