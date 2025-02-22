India Beat Bangladesh in Opening Match of Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind

Bengaluru: India kicked off the Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening game of the five-match series held on Saturday.

India’s Dominant Response to Bangladesh’s Modest Total

The series, running from February 22 to 27, began with an exciting match at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Bengaluru. Bangladesh posted a modest total of 131 runs in 20 overs, with 23 runs coming from extras. India chased down the target effortlessly, reaching 132/3 in just 13.3 overs to secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Prakash Jayaramaiah Stars with Blistering 41

Prakash Jayaramaiah (B3) played a match-winning knock, scoring a blistering 41 off 21 balls, leading the charge for India. T. Durga Rao (B3) and Nakula Badanayak (B2) combined for a crucial 52-run partnership that helped India seal the victory.

Player of the Match: Prakash Jayaramaiah

For his outstanding performance, Prakash Jayaramaiah was named the Player of the Match.

Thrilling Series Ahead

With four matches remaining in the series, both teams are set to showcase thrilling cricket. The series promises exciting opportunities for these remarkable athletes as they continue to make history in the sport of blind cricket.