India beat Great Britain in Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team maintained their impressive winning streak with a thrilling 6-4 victory against Great Britain in a high-octane match at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Sunday.

Goals from Mohammad Konain Dad (7′), Dilraj Singh (17′, 50′), Sharda Nand Tiwari (20′, 50′), and Manmeet Singh (26′) secured the win, while Great Britain’s Rory Penrose (2′, 15′) and Michael Royden (46′, 59′) also found the net.

Buoyed by their opening match win against Japan the previous day, the young Indian squad electrified the audience, which included a large contingent of Indian hockey fans.

The match started with an early setback for India as Rory Penrose capitalised on a defensive lapse, scoring from Great Britain’s first penalty corner just two minutes in. However, India responded swiftly; in the 7th minute, Dad converted a well-earned penalty corner to equalise.

Great Britain reclaimed the lead in the 15th minute, with Penrose striking again from another penalty corner. Yet, India surged ahead in the second quarter, showcasing their attacking prowess with three consecutive goals. Dilraj Singh levelled the score at 2-2 in the 17th minute before Sharda Nand Tiwari found the net from a penalty corner in the 20th minute, giving India a crucial 3-2 lead.

Dilraj continued to shine, assisting Manmeet Singh’s goal in the 26th minute with a deft baseline pass, extending India’s lead to 4-2.

As the third quarter unfolded, India earned another penalty corner, but Great Britain’s defence held firm, and both teams exchanged opportunities without success. The final quarter opened with renewed energy as Great Britain narrowed the gap to 4-3. A determined run from Alex Chihota resulted in a goal for Michael Royden, increasing the pressure on India.

Undeterred, India responded with a vital penalty corner in the 50th minute. Sharda Nand, displaying his drag-flicking prowess, scored to restore a two-goal cushion. Just moments later, Dilraj netted a brilliant field goal, pushing India’s lead to 6-3 and igniting celebrations among the Indian fans, who cheered exuberantly.

The closing minutes were tense, as Great Britain managed to score again through Michael Royden in the 59th minute, assisted by Ted Graves. Despite this late surge, India held firm, concluding the match with a 6-4 victory and securing three valuable points in the tournament.