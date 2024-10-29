India beat NZ by six wickets to win women’s ODI series 2-1

Sports

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led by example with a fine hundred as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the third women's ODI to win the three-match series 2-1 here on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2024 - 21:22
Ahmedabad: Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led by example with a fine hundred as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the third women’s ODI to win the three-match series 2-1 here on Tuesday.

Chasing 233, India completed the task in 44.2 overs. Mandhana made exactly 100 runs, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained not out on 59.

Earlier, middle-order batter Brooke Halliday struck a 96-ball 86 and lifted New Zealand from a precarious 88/5 to 232 all out.

Looking to win the series and regain some lost ground after their early exit in the recent T20 World Cup, India achieved their objective with the series win.

Brief scores:

New Zealand Women: 232 all out; 49.5 overs (Brooke Halliday 86; Deepti Sharma 3/39) lost to India Women: 236/4; 44.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 100, Harmanpreet Kaur 59 not out) by six wickets.

PTI
