India beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs, take T20I series 4-1

Harare: India, aided by Sanju Samson’s half-century and pacer Mukesh Kumar’s four-wicket haul, defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs in the fifth and final T20I to win the five-match series 4-1 here on Sunday.

After posting a competitive 167 for 6, thanks mainly to Sanju’s well-struck 58 off 45 deliveries and his 65-run partnership with young Riyan Parag (22 runs), India dismissed the hosts for 125 in 18.3 overs with Mukesh (4/22) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (2/25) completing the task for the visitors.

Earlier, invited to bat, India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), Abhished Sharma (14) and skipper Shubman Gill in quick succession (13) to be in trouble at 40/3 in the fifth powerplay over before Sanju and Riyan came together at the crease.

Brief Scores:

India 167 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 58, Riyan Parag 22, Shivam Dube 26; Richard Ngarava 1/29, Blessing Muzarabani 2/19).

Zimbabwe 125 for 18.3 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 27, Dion Myers 34, Faraz Khan 27; Mukesh Kumar 4/22, Shivam Dube 2/25). PTI AM

Pacers Blessing Muzarabani (2/19) and Richard Ngarava (1/29) were the most successful Zimbabwe bowlers.