India Blocks X Account of Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Amid Pahalgam Terror Aftermath

In a significant diplomatic move, the Indian government has blocked the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. This action follows his recent admission in an interview with Sky News, where he acknowledged Pakistan’s historical support for terrorist organizations, stating, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States (US) for about three decades… and the West, including Britain.”

India’s Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

The government’s decision to block Asif’s account comes in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal, and left 17 others injured. The assault, claimed by the militant group Kashmir Resistance, is believed to be linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In response to the attack, India has taken several measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and closing the main border crossing. Additionally, India expelled Pakistani defense advisors and reduced embassy staff in Islamabad.

India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels

Further escalating tensions, India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content. The banned channels include prominent names such as Dawn News, ARY News, Geo News, and Samaa TV. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited these channels for disseminating false and misleading narratives that could disturb public order and harm national security.

Diplomatic Fallout and International Reactions

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel, condemned Asif’s remarks, describing them as a “clear confession” of Pakistan’s involvement in promoting terrorism. She emphasized that this admission exposes Pakistan as a “rogue state” fueling global terrorism and destabilizing the region.

The international community has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. World leaders have called for restraint and dialogue to prevent further deterioration of relations.