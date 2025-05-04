India blocks X accounts of Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has intensified its crackdown on Pakistani digital platforms and public figures.

On Sunday, India blocked the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

X Handles of Top Pakistani Leaders Withheld in India

The official X handles of both leaders have been withheld in India, citing the promotion of anti-India narratives and malicious content that could exacerbate the current tense situation. The move is part of a broader strategy to curb online propaganda linked to cross-border threats.

Also Read: Realme 14 Pro 5G Launched: 6000mAh Battery, 12GB RAM & 256GB Storage in Budget

Other Pakistani Government Accounts Also Blocked

This is not the first instance of such action. Earlier, India had also blocked:

The official X handle of the Government of Pakistan

The account of Defence Minister Khwaja Asif

The account of Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar

Tarar had previously made provocative claims about an alleged planned military strike by India, citing “credible intelligence.”

Terror Attack in Pahalgam Sparks Digital Crackdown

The government’s actions come in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and injured many others. The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization, has been linked to the attack, prompting India to undertake a series of retaliatory actions.

16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Banned

India has also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels that were allegedly spreading:

Communally charged content

Anti-India propaganda

False narratives against the Indian Army and security agencies

List of Banned Channels Includes Major Media Outlets

Some of the banned YouTube channels are:

Dawn News

SAMAA TV

ARY News

BOL News

Geo News

GNN

Suno News HD

And others including political commentators and sports channels

These channels, with millions of combined viewers, were found to be spreading disinformation that could threaten India’s national security, foreign policy, and internal stability.

Strong Diplomatic Measures Announced by India

In addition to digital restrictions, India has taken several diplomatic and strategic actions:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari-Wagah land border

Cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES)

Expulsion of Pakistani military attachés

Reduction of diplomatic staff at both High Commissions

These decisions were announced after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who condemned the attack as a “cowardly assault on innocent civilians.”