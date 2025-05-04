India blocks X accounts of Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto
In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has intensified its crackdown on Pakistani digital platforms and public figures.
On Sunday, India blocked the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
X Handles of Top Pakistani Leaders Withheld in India
The official X handles of both leaders have been withheld in India, citing the promotion of anti-India narratives and malicious content that could exacerbate the current tense situation. The move is part of a broader strategy to curb online propaganda linked to cross-border threats.
Other Pakistani Government Accounts Also Blocked
This is not the first instance of such action. Earlier, India had also blocked:
- The official X handle of the Government of Pakistan
- The account of Defence Minister Khwaja Asif
- The account of Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar
Tarar had previously made provocative claims about an alleged planned military strike by India, citing “credible intelligence.”
Terror Attack in Pahalgam Sparks Digital Crackdown
The government’s actions come in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and injured many others. The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization, has been linked to the attack, prompting India to undertake a series of retaliatory actions.
16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Banned
India has also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels that were allegedly spreading:
- Communally charged content
- Anti-India propaganda
- False narratives against the Indian Army and security agencies
List of Banned Channels Includes Major Media Outlets
Some of the banned YouTube channels are:
- Dawn News
- SAMAA TV
- ARY News
- BOL News
- Geo News
- GNN
- Suno News HD
- And others including political commentators and sports channels
These channels, with millions of combined viewers, were found to be spreading disinformation that could threaten India’s national security, foreign policy, and internal stability.
Strong Diplomatic Measures Announced by India
In addition to digital restrictions, India has taken several diplomatic and strategic actions:
- Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty
- Closure of the Attari-Wagah land border
- Cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES)
- Expulsion of Pakistani military attachés
- Reduction of diplomatic staff at both High Commissions
These decisions were announced after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who condemned the attack as a “cowardly assault on innocent civilians.”