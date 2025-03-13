India Clinch Triumphant Victory in ODI Deaf Series Against Australia

New Delhi: The thrilling three-day ODI Deaf Series between India and Australia concluded on Wednesday at Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi. Both teams showcased exceptional talent and determination in a gripping contest that captivated spectators.

India Clinch 3-0 Series Win

Hosted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), the series featured three high-octane matches played from March 10-12. Following their success in the recently concluded T20 Tri-Series against South Africa and Australia, the Indian deaf cricket team dominated once again, securing a 3-0 clean sweep over Australia.

Spectacular Performances on Display

Throughout the tournament, players from both teams displayed remarkable skills, resilience, and a never-give-up attitude. The fierce competition, combined with dramatic twists and turns, made the series a thrilling spectacle for cricket enthusiasts.

IDCA President Applauds Players

In recognition of the players’ outstanding performances, IDCA President Sumit Jain praised their dedication, stating:

“The energy and passion of the players throughout the series were truly enthralling. This tournament highlights the growing enthusiasm for deaf cricket worldwide. The performances showcased here inspire many hearing-impaired athletes to pursue the sport and strive for excellence.”

Indian Squad Led by Virender Singh

The Indian squad for the ODI Deaf Series was selected by the All-India Men’s Selection Committee and was led by captain Virender Singh. The team underwent extensive training under the guidance of Coach Dev Dutt and Assistant Coach Susheel Gupta, ensuring they were well-prepared for the challenge.

IDCA CEO Acknowledges Players’ Dedication

Congratulating both teams, IDCA CEO Roma Balwani emphasized the significance of the tournament:

“The determination and talent displayed by the players in this series were remarkable. Our Indian deaf cricketers have proved their dominance once again, following their brilliant performance in the T20 Tri-Series. This series reflects IDCA’s commitment to creating an inclusive platform where talent can shine, regardless of challenges.”

Key Highlights of the India vs Australia ODI Deaf Series

Winner: India

India Man of the Match (Finale): Kuldeep Singh (India)

Kuldeep Singh (India) Best Batsman of the Series: Umar Ashraf (India)

Umar Ashraf (India) Best Bowler of the Series: Vivek Kumar (India)

Vivek Kumar (India) Man of the Series: Thomas Robertson (Australia)

India’s dominant victory in the ODI Deaf Series further solidifies their standing in international deaf cricket, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the future.