India Dominates Medal Tally in World Para Athletics Grand Prix

New Delhi: As the final day of competition nears, India continues its remarkable dominance at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, securing the top spot in the medal tally with an impressive 95 medals—33 gold, 29 silver, and 33 bronze.

India is followed by the Neutral Para Athletes contingent, which holds a distant second place with 26 medals (13 gold, 9 silver, and 4 bronze), while Uzbekistan rounds off the top three with a balanced tally of 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Indian Athletes to Watch on the Final Day

The Indian contingent is poised for an even stronger finish, with several key athletes set to compete in their respective events.

Preeti Pal – Already a silver medallist at the Grand Prix, she will compete in the 200m T38 event , aiming to add another medal to her name.

– Already a silver medallist at the Grand Prix, she will compete in the , aiming to add another medal to her name. Ravi Rangoli – Competing in the Shot Put F41 category , he looks to build on his consistent performances in national championships.

– Competing in the , he looks to build on his consistent performances in national championships. Ankur Dhama – An Arjuna Awardee and one of India’s most experienced para-athletes, he will take part in the 5000m T12 race , having previously represented India at multiple Paralympic Games.

– An and one of India’s most experienced para-athletes, he will take part in the , having previously represented India at multiple Paralympic Games. Kashish Lakra – The Asian Para Games medallist will participate in the Discus Throw F53 event , continuing her rise in wheelchair throw disciplines.

– The will participate in the , continuing her rise in wheelchair throw disciplines. Pranab Prashant Desai – A former Asian Youth Para Games medallist , he will compete in the 200m T64 sprint , showcasing his explosive speed.

– A former , he will compete in the , showcasing his explosive speed. Balaji Rajendran – A regular podium finisher, he will be in action in the Shot Put F11 category , known for his powerful throws.

– A regular podium finisher, he will be in action in the , known for his powerful throws. Abhishek B Jadhav – A National Championship bronze medallist, he will compete in the 200m T35 event, aiming for another strong performance.

Vanessa Low Brings Global Star Power

Adding to the excitement, legendary para-athlete Vanessa Low will also be seen in action in the Women’s Long Jump events for T38, T44, T61, and T64 categories. A two-time Paralympic medallist and world record holder, Vanessa’s participation is set to inspire young athletes and elevate the competition to an elite international level.

A Grand Finale of Sporting Excellence

With a stellar lineup of Indian athletes and international stars, the final day of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix promises to be a showcase of resilience, determination, and record-breaking performances.