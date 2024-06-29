India elects to bat against South Africa in T20 World Cup final

Bridgetown (Barbados): India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Both teams have had a stellar unbeaten run in the tournament finishing first in their respective group and Super Eight rounds.

While India are playing their third final of the T20 World Cup, with their last appearance in the 2014 edition and having won the inaugural edition in 2007, it is for the first time that the Proteas team has made it to the summit clash of an ICC tournament.

Both teams named unchanged eleven.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.