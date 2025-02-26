India Emerges as a Global Biotech Innovation Hub, Says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: India is rapidly becoming a global biotech innovation hub, with over 9,000 biotech startups driving the country’s leadership in the sector, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said on Wednesday.

During his visit to the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH) in Chandigarh to review research facilities, Dr. Singh highlighted that India’s biotech startup ecosystem has grown exponentially from just 50 in 2014 to almost 9,000 today, solidifying its position as a global leader in biotechnology innovation.

India Ranks 12th Globally in Bio-Manufacturing

India now ranks third in the Asia-Pacific region and 12th globally in bio-manufacturing. This accomplishment underscores the country’s increasing importance in critical areas of research, including microbial genetics, infectious diseases, fermentation technology, environmental microbiology, and bioinformatics.

Dr. Singh also toured a microbe repository at CSIR-IMTECH and received updates on ongoing projects, emphasizing that microbial technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of industrial biotechnology.

Bio-Economy Growth and India’s Rapid Progress in Biotech

Dr. Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the New BioE3 Policy, which focuses on biomanufacturing and bio-foundries, further accelerating India’s biotech sector. He revealed that India’s bioeconomy has surged from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030.

“India’s biotech sector has seen extraordinary growth, positioning us as a global force in biomanufacturing and scientific research,” Singh added.

Advancing Biotech and Innovation in Himalayan Biodiversity

In addition to his visit to CSIR-IMTECH, Dr. Singh virtually connected with CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. He inaugurated several new facilities, participated in critical scientific discussions, and launched products developed by agri-startups supported by the institute. These initiatives are designed to foster innovation in the agricultural sector and support India’s scientific ecosystem.

Dr. Singh also joined the EMBO Workshop on High Elevation Plant Adaptation in a Changing Climate (HEPACC) and the Industry, Farmer & Academia (IFA) Meet, where he emphasized the importance of integrating scientific research, industry collaboration, and government policies to harness the biodiversity of Himalayan states for economic prosperity.

“By leveraging India’s rich biodiversity, we can significantly benefit farmers and advance our national scientific ecosystem,” he concluded.