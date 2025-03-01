India Emerging as the New Global Manufacturing Hub and Innovation Leader, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on Saturday that India is rapidly emerging as the new factory of the world and a land of infinite innovations. In his address at a media event, the Prime Minister underscored the country’s remarkable transformation from a manufacturing consumer to a global exporter, manufacturing everything from semiconductors to aircraft carriers.

India: From Back Office to Global Manufacturing Powerhouse

Prime Minister Modi noted that the world is now keenly observing 21st-century India to understand how the country has managed to transition from being a back-office hub to a global manufacturing leader. “India is no longer just a workforce but a world-force,” he stated, highlighting the country’s growing capabilities across various industries.

Once known for importing a wide range of products, India has now emerged as a major export hub for products like turmeric, coffee, millets, and makhana (fox nuts). The country’s mobile phones, defense products, electronics, and medicines are also gaining increasing recognition and demand across the globe.

Farmers Going Global: Indian Produce in High Demand Worldwide

PM Modi also pointed out the changing landscape for Indian farmers, whose produce is now reaching international markets. He cited examples such as the growing global demand for Pulwama’s snow peas, Purandar figs from Maharashtra, and cricket bats from Kashmir. These examples highlight India’s agricultural exports gaining global recognition and appreciation.

India’s Growing Strength in Defense and Technology

India’s defense sector, the Prime Minister emphasized, is showcasing the strength of Indian engineering and technology to the world. From electronics to automobiles, India’s scale and capabilities are being recognized globally, with the country not only providing products but also becoming a reliable and trusted partner in the global supply chain.

Global Initiatives Led by India: A Growing Global Influence

PM Modi also pointed out India’s increasing global influence, citing its role in leading various global initiatives. India co-hosted the recent AI Action Summit in France and is now set to host the event in the future. Additionally, India’s successful G-20 summit presidency saw the introduction of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as a new economic route, reinforcing India’s growing role in global affairs.

The Prime Minister further stressed that India has given a strong voice to the Global South, prioritizing the interests of island nations and addressing the global climate crisis through initiatives like the Mission LiFE vision, the International Solar Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

India: The Land of Infinite Innovations

Highlighting India’s technological prowess, PM Modi referred to the country as a “land of infinite innovations.” He pointed out that India, the land that gave the world the concept of zero, is now creating solutions that are affordable, accessible, and adaptable. This includes innovations like the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), a secure and cost-effective digital payment system, and the development of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

India’s progress in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, space exploration, and the automobile sector further exemplifies its growing stature as a global innovation leader.

A Vision for a Developed India by 2047

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by reiterating India’s resolve to become a developed nation in the next 25 years. “India is moving forward with the resolve to become a developed nation in the next 25 years,” said PM Modi, reinforcing the country’s ambitious goals for economic growth, technological advancement, and global leadership.