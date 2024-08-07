India fall to Germany in SF as Rohidas absence felt

Paris: In a gripping semi-final clash at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against Germany. The loss not only dashed India’s hopes of a gold medal but also underscored the critical impact of missing key defender Amit Rohidas.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh’s early penalty corner conversion put India ahead 1-0 in the seventh minute. However, despite a strong first-half performance, India could not maintain their advantage. The team had several crucial missed opportunities that could have altered the outcome.

In the first quarter, India’s strikers were unable to capitalise on a powerful shot that was narrowly saved by the German goalkeeper. A second missed chance occurred in the second quarter when a well-executed move was thwarted by a timely interception from a German defender.

The absence of Rohidas, known for his defensive prowess, was felt significantly. The Indian defence, lacking his stability, made key mistakes that contributed to Germany’s goals.

In the 27th minute, an Indian defender’s failure to clear a penalty corner allowed Christopher Ruehr to score from a penalty stroke. Later, in the 54th minute, Marco Miltkau’s goal proved decisive, exploiting gaps left in the Indian defense.

India will now face Spain in the bronze medal match on August 8, hoping to replicate their Tokyo 2020 success. The German team will advance to the gold medal match against the Netherlands.

As the Indian squad prepares for their next challenge, the absence of Rohidas remains a poignant reminder of how crucial individual contributions can be in high-stakes matches.