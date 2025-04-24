India Hits Back After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Water Supply Halted, Visas Cancelled for Pakistanis

New Delhi: In a strong response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including two Telugu individuals, the Indian government has taken a series of stringent measures against Pakistan. These include halting the Indus water supply to Pakistan and cancelling all visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially announced that from April 27, all Pakistani visas will be revoked. Pakistani citizens currently residing in India have been ordered to leave the country before their visas expire. However, medical visas will remain valid until May 29, allowing those undergoing treatment to return safely.

In addition, the Indian government has issued an advisory urging Indian citizens in Pakistan to return immediately and warned others against travelling to Pakistan under the current circumstances.

Pakistan Retaliates by Cutting Ties and Sealing Wagah Border

Reacting to India’s tough stance, Pakistan has responded by severing all trade relations with India and sealing the Wagah border. Pakistani authorities have also cancelled visas issued to Indian nationals and directed them to exit the country without delay.

These developments mark a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Two Telugu Victims Among 26 Killed

The Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals—25 Indians and one Nepali—has deeply shaken the nation. Among the deceased are two Telugu individuals, including Madhusudhan Rao, a resident of Kavali in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.

Rao’s last rites were performed on Thursday evening, in the presence of family and state dignitaries. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and paid floral tributes to Madhusudhan Rao.

As the nation mourns the loss, the government’s decisive actions are being seen as a signal of India’s resolve to counter terrorism and ensure national security.