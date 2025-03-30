India Men to Tour Australia for White-Ball Series in 2025/26, Women’s Team to Play All-Format Series

New Delhi: The Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams are set to embark on an exciting tour of Australia during the 2025/26 international cricket season, promising thrilling encounters for fans worldwide.

According to the schedule released by Cricket Australia (CA), the Indian men’s team will play a white-ball series, while the women’s side will feature in an all-format series.

Historic 2025/26 Australian International Cricket Season

The upcoming season is set to make history as the first-ever Australian international cricket calendar to host men’s matches across all eight states and territories. This milestone reflects CA’s commitment to broadening cricket’s reach and bringing world-class action to fans in different regions of the country.

Men’s Cricket: India to Play White-Ball Series After Border-Gavaskar Trophy Loss

Following their 3-1 defeat in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, the Indian men’s cricket team will return to Australia for a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs are scheduled as follows:

October 19 – Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

– Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N) October 23 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

– Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) October 25 – SCG, Sydney (D/N)

The T20I series will take place across five different venues, ensuring widespread fan engagement:

October 29 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

– Manuka Oval, Canberra (N) October 31 – MCG, Melbourne (N)

– MCG, Melbourne (N) November 2 – Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

– Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N) November 6 – Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)

– Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N) November 8 – The Gabba, Brisbane (N)

Ashes Series to Be the Highlight of the Men’s International Season

The five-match men’s Ashes series between Australia and England is set to be the showpiece event of the season. The matches will be played at the following venues:

November 21-25 – Perth Stadium, Perth

– Perth Stadium, Perth December 4-8 – The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N)

– The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N) December 17-21 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

– Adelaide Oval, Adelaide December 26-30 – MCG, Melbourne (Boxing Day Test)

– MCG, Melbourne (Boxing Day Test) January 4-8 – SCG, Sydney (Pink Test)

Women’s Cricket: India to Play an All-Format Series in 2026

Following the men’s series, the Indian women’s team will feature in a high-profile all-format series against Australia. The tour will kick off with three T20Is:

February 15 – SCG, Sydney (N)

– SCG, Sydney (N) February 19 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

– Manuka Oval, Canberra (N) February 21 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N)

The three-match ODI series will be played at:

February 24 – Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N)

– Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N) February 27 – Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N)

– Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N) March 1 – CitiPower Centre, Melbourne (D/N)

The highly anticipated one-off women’s Test match will take place at the WACA Ground in Perth from March 6-9, marking a significant moment for women’s Test cricket.

Impact on Women’s Premier League (WPL) Schedule

Due to India’s all-format women’s tour of Australia, the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season has been rescheduled to a January-February window, aligning with the new ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme. This strategic adjustment ensures minimal overlap between domestic and international commitments for India’s top women cricketers.

Cricket Australia’s Vision for a Thrilling Season

Todd Greenberg, the newly-appointed CEO of CA, expressed excitement about the upcoming season, emphasizing the importance of hosting world-class cricket across multiple locations.

“We are thrilled to announce a schedule that embodies the rich history and fierce rivalries of the sport. With India’s men’s and women’s teams touring, the Ashes series, and a return to historic venues in northern Australia, the season promises to be one of the most engaging we’ve seen,” Greenberg stated.

He further highlighted CA’s efforts in expanding cricket’s reach, adding, “For the first time in 17 years, international cricket will be played in every Australian state and territory capital city. We anticipate record-breaking attendance and engagement as fans witness top-tier cricket.”

Looking Ahead to a Blockbuster Cricket Season

With India’s men’s and women’s teams playing crucial series, a highly anticipated Ashes battle, and international cricket reaching new regions in Australia, the 2025/26 season is set to be a blockbuster for cricket lovers. The action-packed schedule is expected to draw global attention, offering fans exhilarating encounters across all formats of the game.

Stay tuned for further updates on squad announcements, ticket sales, and match previews as the countdown to the India-Australia series begins!