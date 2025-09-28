Sports

India opts to Bowl in the Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan, Injured Hardik Misses Out

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

28 September 2025 - 19:52
Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains separately after PCB’s request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the final with a niggle.

Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan retained the same eleven from the last match.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

