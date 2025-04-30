India Orders All Pakistanis to Leave — What Happens to Seema Haider Now?

Greater Noida: Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who made headlines in 2023 for illegally entering India to be with her Indian partner, is now facing the threat of deportation. This follows the Indian government’s directive for all Pakistani nationals to leave the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Seema Haider Pleads to Stay in India Amid Deportation Fears

Seema Haider, who crossed into India via Nepal in May 2023 with her four children, has issued an emotional video appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“I don’t want to return to Pakistan. I request PM Modi and CM Yogi to allow me to stay in India,” she said.

Her lawyer, Advocate AP Singh, clarified that Seema has legally converted to Hinduism and is living as per Indian laws.

Converted to Hinduism, Has Birth Certificate for Child

According to her legal counsel, Seema was already practicing Sanatana Dharma while in Pakistan and officially converted to Hinduism after entering India. She also received a birth certificate for her newborn child from the Uttar Pradesh government, strengthening her claim to remain in the country.

“Seema should not be associated with the Pahalgam attack in any way,” Singh emphasized.

Government Orders All Pakistani Nationals to Leave India

The Indian government’s move comes in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed several lives. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by PM Modi, has announced strict retaliatory measures:

All valid Pakistani visas revoked from April 27, 2025

Medical visas allowed until April 29, 2025

Pakistani citizens instructed to leave India before visa expiry

A Cross-Border Love Story Now Under Threat

Seema met her current partner, Sachin Meena, through an online gaming platform in 2019. After months of digital courtship, she left her home in Karachi, traveled through Nepal, and reunited with him in Uttar Pradesh. Their story captured national attention for its unusual nature and legal complexity.

The couple now resides in Greater Noida, and continues to appeal to authorities to recognize their marriage and Seema’s intent to permanently settle in India.