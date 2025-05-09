India-Pak Tensions: Indian Oil Issues Clarification on Petrol and Diesel Supply Amid Rising Border Strain

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a public statement assuring that fuel and LPG supplies remain stable and uninterrupted across the country.

The corporation clarified that it has adequate stock of petroleum products and LPG cylinders, and its supply lines are functioning smoothly. The announcement comes after long queues were seen at fuel stations due to panic buying triggered by misinformation circulating on social media.

Indian Oil Urges Public to Stay Calm

In an official release and a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, Indian Oil urged citizens to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic. It emphasized that panic buying may disrupt the smooth functioning of supply operations and requested people not to crowd fuel stations unnecessarily.

“We request customers to cooperate and help us serve better by avoiding panic. Our supply lines are functioning smoothly, and availability of fuel and LPG is ensured for all,” said the company.

Panic Buying Reported in Border Regions

The panic was especially noticeable in border areas of Punjab, where residents rushed to stockpile fuel and essential goods. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting a local petrol pump owner, fuel sales surged threefold due to fear among the public.

Operation Sindoor Sparks Public Anxiety

The public anxiety followed “Operation Sindoor”, a coordinated missile strike by India targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation was reportedly conducted in retaliation for a terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepalese national.

Following this, diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated, and reports surfaced of heavy cross-border shelling and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), leading to at least 16 civilian casualties.

Social Media Misinformation Fuels Panic

Various viral posts and videos on social media showed long queues at petrol pumps, leading to confusion and fear of potential shortages. The Indian Oil Corporation’s clarification aims to dispel such rumors and ensure the public that there is no fuel shortage.

Stay Informed, Avoid Rumors

Authorities have repeatedly urged citizens to rely on official sources for updates and avoid spreading unverified information. The government and oil companies have emphasized that there are no plans to halt fuel distribution in any part of the country.