India-Pakistan Border Tensions Ease: 32 Airports Reopen for Civil Operations

After four consecutive nights of high tension marked by cross-border drone and missile attacks, forward areas in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan finally experienced a night of calm on May 11. According to official Army sources, no drone activity or shelling was detected in these regions during the night or early morning hours.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu & Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported,” said a statement by the Indian Army.

This comes as a welcome relief for residents in sensitive sectors like Akhnoor and Poonch, which had been under constant threat.

India and Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached a consensus to immediately cease all military actions on land, air, and sea, amid growing fears of escalation into full-scale war. This development appears to have contributed significantly to the calm observed on May 11.

32 Airports Reopen in Northern and Western India

With the situation stabilizing, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other relevant aviation authorities issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing the reopening of 32 airports for civil flight operations. These airports had either been operating under restrictions or temporarily suspended due to elevated security risks.

List of Reopened Airports Includes:

Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

Delhi Airport Operations Remain Normal

Despite regional tensions, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory confirming that airport operations remain normal. However, passengers were warned about potential delays:

“Due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted, and security processing times could be longer,” the advisory read.

A Tentative Step Toward Peace

The recent calm along the border and the reopening of airspace signals a hopeful turn in India-Pakistan relations. While tensions remain high, the ceasefire and resumption of civilian air traffic are positive indicators of de-escalation.