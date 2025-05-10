India-Pakistan Ceasefire Confirmed: Jaishankar Announces Breakthrough In a major diplomatic shift, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has confirmed a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan Confirmed, marking a pause in cross-border military action that has intensified in recent weeks.

“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action,” Jaishankar announced via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The announcement follows weeks of heightened military activity and tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), triggered by a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The attack, allegedly carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups, led to widespread outrage and a swift military response from India.



India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

🛑India-Pakistan Ceasefire Confirmed Comes After Operation Sindoor

India’s retaliation came in the form of Operation Sindoor, a targeted military offensive aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the LoC. The operation reportedly inflicted significant damage on multiple terror launchpads, sending a stern message against the threat of cross-border terrorism.

Key Highlights of Operation Sindoor: Targeted destruction of terror camps. No reported casualties on Indian forces. Message: Zero tolerance towards terrorism.



🕊️ India-Pakistan Ceasefire Confirmed Aimed at Reducing Tensions

The ceasefire is expected to reduce immediate tension along the Indo-Pak border and may pave the way for more stable diplomatic engagement. However, Jaishankar emphasized that India’s position on terrorism remains uncompromising.

“India will not lower its guard against terrorism and will continue to respond decisively,” he added.

This recent agreement is being hailed as a strategic pause, not a permanent resolution. Analysts view it as an opportunity for both nations to de-escalate, particularly after months of increasing hostility.

🔍 What’s Next in India-Pak Relations?

While the India-Pak ceasefire brings a temporary halt to military action, it remains to be seen whether this understanding will lead to a long-term resolution or peace process. Key questions remain regarding the future of cross-border security, terror threats, and political willingness on both sides.

The road ahead includes:

Monitoring adherence to the ceasefire.

Intelligence sharing and de-escalation protocols.

Diplomatic communication channels remaining open.

🇮🇳 India Maintains Firm Stance Against Terrorism

As India confirms this ceasefire with Pakistan, the government is also making it clear that any form of terrorism will be met with a swift and decisive response. The ceasefire does not reflect any shift in policy but rather a strategic measure to avoid further civilian and military casualties.