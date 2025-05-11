Breaking: India Pakistan Ceasefire Violation as Heavy Shelling Reported Near LoC

In a severe blow to de-escalation efforts, Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, committed a significant India Pakistan ceasefire violation, initiating unprovoked firing and heavy shelling reported near Line of Control (LoC) and drone attacks triggered widespread blackouts across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, raising fears of renewed conflict. The aggression occurred mere hours after both nations had formally announced a mutual agreement to a ceasefire, raising grave concerns over the stability of the region.

Sources have confirmed that the Border Security Force (BSF) has been directed to deliver a robust and full-force response to any and all ceasefire violations originating from Pakistan. The sudden escalation from Pakistan came as a shock, particularly as Islamabad had reportedly initiated the talks that led to the brief truce announced earlier in the day.

Heavy Shelling Near LoC Hours After India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement

Key Developments

Ceasefire Violation : Pakistan initiated artillery shelling in Akhnoor, Rajouri, RS Pura (Jammu) , and Palanwalla (LoC) .

: Pakistan initiated artillery shelling in , and . Drone Intrusions : UAVs shot down in Rajasthan’s Pokhran and Baramulla (Kashmir) .

: UAVs shot down in and . Blackouts Enforced : Srinagar, Katra, Chandigarh, and 20+ districts plunged into darkness.

: Srinagar, Katra, Chandigarh, and 20+ districts plunged into darkness. Red Alert: Security forces on high alert; BSF ordered to retaliate “with full force.”

Ceasefire Collapse: Timeline of Events

1. Truce Announcement

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced a bilateral ceasefire at 5 PM IST on May 10, following DGMO-level talks. “All firing on land, air, and sea will halt immediately,” he stated.

2. Immediate Violation

Within hours, explosions rocked Srinagar, Jammu, and Udhampur. Pakistan deployed drones in Punjab and Rajasthan, prompting air raid sirens in Samba and blackouts in Katra, disrupting pilgrim routes to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple.

3. Military Response

The BSF intercepted drones in Baramulla and Rajouri. Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “This is no ceasefire. Air defence units opened fire in Srinagar!”

What Triggered the Ceasefire Breakdown?

The truce followed Pakistan’s offer for de-escalation after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. However, India had warned: “Any future terror act will be deemed an act of war.”

Pakistan’s Escalation:

Shelling resumed in Akhnoor and RS Pura sectors.

and sectors. Drones spotted in Gurdaspur, Faridkot, and Ferozepur (Punjab).

Punjab and Rajasthan on High Alert

The scope of the India Pakistan ceasefire violation extended beyond Jammu and Kashmir. In Punjab, significant drone activity was observed across multiple districts including Gurudaspur, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, and Faridkot. These sightings triggered immediate security responses and advisories.

Authorities in key Punjabi cities like Jalandhar and Ludhiana issued urgent appeals to residents, urging them to remain indoors and observe voluntary blackouts as the security situation evolved. The Jalandhar administration released a statement: “In view of the change in circumstances, all members of the public are sincerely requested to stay indoors and must go for a voluntary blackout wherever is possible.” This directive underscored the perceived severity of the threat.

Rajasthan also witnessed increased vigilance, particularly after the drone downing in Pokhran. Several cities in Rajasthan were plunged into darkness due to precautionary blackouts.

Extensive Blackouts Implemented Amid Heavy Shelling Reported Near LoC Area

The India Pakistan ceasefire violation and subsequent heavy shelling reported near LoC area prompted widespread precautionary blackouts across several states to ensure civilian safety and prevent targeting. The affected areas included:

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar (Complete blackout), Jammu (Complete blackout), Anantnag, RS Pura, Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Kathua, Nagrota, Rajouri, Doda, Baramulla

Srinagar (Complete blackout), Jammu (Complete blackout), Anantnag, RS Pura, Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Kathua, Nagrota, Rajouri, Doda, Baramulla Punjab: Moga, Ferozepur, Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Muktsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana

Moga, Ferozepur, Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Muktsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana Rajasthan: Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Pokhran

Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Pokhran Gujarat: Kutch, Bhuj

Kutch, Bhuj Haryana: Ambala, Hisar

Ambala, Hisar Chandigarh: (Complete blackout)

These measures, while disruptive to daily life, were deemed necessary by local administrations to safeguard civilian populations amidst the rapidly deteriorating security environment characterized by the India Pakistan ceasefire violation.

Official Anguish and Immediate Response

The sudden and aggressive turnaround by Pakistan drew sharp condemnation. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his dismay and shock at the blatant disregard for the newly agreed truce. “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!,” he tweeted, capturing the widespread disbelief.

In a subsequent tweet, accompanied by a video reportedly showing defensive fire, Abdullah added, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.” His comments reflected the sentiment that the India Pakistan ceasefire violation was a severe breach of trust.

The shelling and drone attacks reportedly continued for just over an hour before a tense calm returned to the border areas, though the situation remains highly volatile. The BSF and the Indian Army are maintaining a heightened state of alert along the LoC and IB.

The Short-Lived Ceasefire Agreement

The India Pakistan ceasefire violation came as a particularly bitter development given the optimism generated earlier on Saturday, May 10. In a surprise announcement, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had declared that India and Pakistan had reached an agreement to halt all military operations.

“The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 17:00 hours IST,” Misri had stated.

This agreement was intended to bring an end to the military operations that had intensified following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Significantly, the talks leading to this brief ceasefire were initiated by Pakistan, and the agreement was finalized during discussions between the DGMOs of both nations on Saturday afternoon.

Moments after India’s announcement, which was shortly confirmed by the Pakistan government, Pakistan had opened its airspace, and India had begun to restore normalcy, including turning lights back on in areas like Punjab. This made the subsequent India Pakistan ceasefire violation and heavy shelling reported near LoC area all the more jarring.

Fragile Peace Undermined

According to top government officials speaking earlier in the day, India had conveyed a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that “any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India and will be responded accordingly.”

The events of Saturday evening, with Pakistan allegedly breaching the “bilateral understanding” just hours after it was forged, have severely undermined trust and cast a dark shadow over prospects for peace and stability in the region. The India Pakistan ceasefire violation has not only led to heavy shelling reported near LoC area but has also thrust the border regions back into a state of high alert and uncertainty. The coming hours and days will be critical in determining the trajectory of relations and the response to this egregious breach of the agreed truce.

