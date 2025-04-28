India-Pakistan Cricket Boycott: Could This Be the End of Pakistan’s Cricket Economy?

Hyderabad: The already strained relations between India and Pakistan have reached new lows following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. In response to the attack, India has taken a series of retaliatory measures, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty, closing the Attari-Wagah checkpost, and suspending all Pakistani visas. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to deny any involvement, despite being widely criticized for harboring terror groups.

As tensions escalate, the world of cricket has become a battleground, with former cricketers, including Sourav Ganguly, calling for India to boycott all future contests with Pakistan. This includes the prospect of no Indo-Pak encounters in ICC events, such as the World Cup. The question arises: how would a complete boycott by India affect Pakistan cricket?

The Financial Impact of an India-Pakistan Cricket Boycott

A complete boycott of Pakistan by India in cricket is expected to have a devastating financial impact on Pakistan’s cricket economy. According to FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), India-Pakistan matches have generated an estimated Rs 10,000 crore ($1.3 billion) in revenue over the last two decades. These matches have become a huge draw for broadcasters, with companies willing to pay as much as Rs 50 lakh for a 10-second ad spot during these high-octane encounters.

Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World, emphasized the significance of the India-Pakistan clash in cricket. He stated, “The India-Pakistan match has the power to break through advertiser inertia and budget constraints,” showcasing the unparalleled commercial value these matches bring.

Pakistan Cricket’s Dependence on India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is heavily reliant on funding from the International Cricket Council (ICC). In its 2024-2027 revenue sharing model, India’s financial contributions account for a massive portion of the ICC’s earnings. As per former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, “90 percent of ICC’s revenues are generated from India, and if India decided to withdraw support, it could collapse Pakistani cricket.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) receives a staggering $231 million (38.5% of ICC’s total revenue), while England and Australia each earn a modest share of around 6%. The PCB, however, secures a relatively small percentage of 5.75% ($34.51 million). Despite this, the BCCI’s dominance in revenue generation plays a crucial role in sustaining cricket in Pakistan.

The Larger Impact on ICC’s Revenue and Global Cricket

A potential boycott of India-Pakistan cricket would not only impact the PCB but also send shockwaves through the ICC’s revenue stream. The loss of India-Pakistan matches would significantly reduce the ICC’s earnings, especially considering that India’s cricket-loving fanbase plays a pivotal role in driving broadcast deals to record levels.

ICC’s broadcast deals are primarily fueled by the massive viewership that India-Pakistan clashes generate. These matches are among the highest-grossing events in global cricket. Without them, broadcasters would likely demand changes in scheduling, and Pakistan could suffer from the resulting financial hit.

More Than Just a Game

While a boycott might not entirely halt Pakistan cricket, it will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge. The impact on revenue will be profound, and the PCB could face severe financial difficulties due to its dependence on Indian funds through the ICC’s revenue-sharing model. The world of cricket is about to witness a potentially game-changing development as political tensions could cross over into the sport, affecting not just teams, but also millions of fans and the entire cricketing economy.