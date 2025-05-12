India-Pakistan DGMO Talks Conclude After Ceasefire Agreement

New Delhi: The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a significant conversation on Monday, focusing on the ceasefire understanding reached on May 10. The hotline talks, which were originally scheduled for 12 noon, began at around 5 PM, concluding later in the evening.

“The DGMO-level talks have concluded. Further details are awaited and will be shared in due course,” the Indian Army said in a brief statement.

First Peaceful Night After Multiple Violations

The ceasefire understanding was reached after DGMO-level talks held on Saturday. While there were reported violations by the Pakistani military on Saturday night, no such incidents occurred on Sunday.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu & Kashmir and other areas along the international border,” the Army confirmed.

“No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” the statement added.

Operation Sindoor Briefed to Media

Ahead of the DGMO talks, senior Indian military officials held a media briefing on Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

“We have reiterated that our fight is with terrorists and their infrastructure in Pakistan,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations.

“It is unfortunate that the Pakistan military chose to shield terrorists, compelling India to respond in kind,” he added.

Indian Precision Strikes and Pakistani Retaliation

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision airstrikes on May 7 targeting terror infrastructure. In response, Pakistan attempted to strike Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

India retaliated strongly, inflicting significant damage to Pakistani military installations, including air bases, radar systems, air defence sites, and command centers.

Foreign Secretary Confirms Ceasefire Pact

On Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both nations had reached an understanding to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea with immediate effect.

Operation Sindoor Not Yet Concluded

Sources clarified that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing and stressed that Pakistan cannot expect cooperation in selective areas while continuing to support cross-border terrorism.

India will continue to hold Pakistan accountable for any support to terror activities across the border.