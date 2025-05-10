India-Pakistan: Massive Explosions Near Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: In a retaliatory move following India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has intensified its attacks on Indian border regions using drones and missiles, targeting both civilian and military areas.

Civilian Areas Targeted in Cross-Border Strikes

Starting early Saturday morning, multiple attacks were reported along India’s western borders, with civilian settlements being deliberately targeted. Indian Army sources confirmed that the armed forces are effectively countering all incoming threats.

Explosions Reported Near Srinagar Airport

At approximately 11:45 AM on Saturday, loud explosions were heard near Srinagar Airport, causing panic among locals. Authorities reported that these blasts are suspected to be part of the ongoing drone and missile offensive by Pakistan.

Public Safety Measures Enforced

In response, emergency sirens were sounded across multiple regions, and security officials are urging civilians to evacuate to safe zones. Reports also indicate disruptions in power supply in affected areas, further escalating public anxiety.

Earlier Morning Blasts Linked to Pakistani Drone Activity

Officials revealed that bomb blasts were also heard in Srinagar early Saturday morning, shortly after the Indian Army successfully intercepted Pakistani drones late Friday night. These incidents are believed to be part of a coordinated escalation by Pakistan following the destruction of terror hubs under Operation Sindoor.