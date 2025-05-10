India-Pakistan Tensions: Telangana Students Rush Home from Border States Amid Escalation

Hyderabad: As border tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate with drone attacks, missile strikes, and aerial bombardments, students from Telangana studying in higher education institutions across northern border states are making urgent efforts to return home.

Border Violence Sparks Fear Among Telangana Families

The intensifying conflict, especially in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, has triggered panic among students and their families. Many are experiencing sleepless nights as shelling and explosions near civilian areas increase in frequency.

Telangana Bhavan Sets Up Emergency Control Room

Responding swiftly to the crisis, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi has established a control room to assist distressed students and migrants. As of now, over 30 SOS calls have been received from Telangana residents stranded in conflict-hit regions.

IIT Jammu, LPU Students Reach Safety

So far, eight Telangana students from IIT Jammu have safely arrived at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. Additionally, students from Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, and institutes in Jammu have also made their way to safety.

Telangana Officials Coordinate Safe Transport

Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal is actively monitoring the situation. With transportation disrupted due to roadblocks and civilian curfews, officials are coordinating with district administrations to facilitate safe passage for Telangana citizens.

Helpline Numbers for Telangana Citizens

Residents can reach out for help through the following contact numbers:

Landline: 011-23380556

011-23380556 Vandhana (Private Secretary): +91 9871999044

+91 9871999044 Haider Ali Naqvi (Personal Assistant): +91 9971387500

+91 9971387500 G Rakshith Naik (Liaison Officer): +91 9643723157

+91 9643723157 CH Chakravarthy (PRO): +91 9949351270

Free Accommodation and Medical Aid at Telangana Bhavan

Free food, lodging, and medical camps have been arranged at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. In addition, transportation assistance to the airport is being provided to ensure safe return to Hyderabad and other cities in Telangana.