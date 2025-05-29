India Ranks Second in Hindu Population Percentage — Guess Who’s First?

Hinduism, one of the world’s oldest religions, has its roots in the Indian subcontinent but is followed by millions globally. While India has the largest Hindu population in absolute numbers, several other countries have a higher percentage of Hindus compared to their total population. Here’s a look at the Top 5 countries with the highest Hindu population percentages, based on recent data.

🥇 Nepal: The Only Hindu-Majority Nation

Hindu Population: 23,677,744

23,677,744 Total Population: 29,164,578

29,164,578 Percentage of Hindus: 81.19%

Nepal ranks first on the list with 81.19% of its population adhering to Hinduism. Despite abolishing monarchy and declaring itself a secular state, Nepal remains a culturally and religiously Hindu-majority country. Hindu festivals, rituals, and traditions are deeply woven into the nation’s identity.

🥈 India: Largest Hindu Population in the World

Hindu Population: 1,053,000,000

1,053,000,000 Total Population: 1,320,000,000

1,320,000,000 Percentage of Hindus: 79.8%

India, the birthplace of Hinduism, has the world’s largest Hindu population. Although officially a secular country, 79.8% of its citizens identify as Hindus, making it the global hub of Hindu culture, philosophy, and tradition.

🥉 Mauritius: A Hindu Stronghold in the Indian Ocean

Hindu Population: 650,000

650,000 Total Population: 1,261,000

1,261,000 Percentage of Hindus: 47.9%

Mauritius ranks third with 47.9% Hindus. The religion was introduced by indentured laborers brought from India by the French and British during the colonial period. Hinduism is deeply ingrained in Mauritian society, with major festivals like Diwali and Holi celebrated as national holidays.

🇫🇯 Fiji: Hinduism is the Second Largest Religion

Hindu Population: 261,136

261,136 Total Population: 935,974

935,974 Percentage of Hindus: 27.9%

Fiji, located in the South Pacific, has a significant Indo-Fijian community descended from Indian laborers brought by the British for sugarcane plantations. Hinduism is the second-largest religion in Fiji, with 27.9% of the population identifying as Hindu.

🇬🇾 Guyana: Highest Hindu Percentage in the Western Hemisphere

Hindu Population: 190,966

190,966 Total Population: 769,095

769,095 Percentage of Hindus: 24.9%

Guyana stands out as the country with the highest percentage of Hindus in the Western Hemisphere. Similar to Fiji and Mauritius, Indian indentured laborers were brought to Guyana during colonial rule, and today 24.9% of the population practices Hinduism.

Global Impact of the Hindu Diaspora

These statistics reflect how Hinduism has expanded beyond India due to historic migrations and colonial labor movements. Countries like Mauritius, Fiji, and Guyana have preserved Hindu traditions despite being far from India, making them vital centers of Hindu culture across the globe.