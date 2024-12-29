India records highest ever coal production in 2023-24, focus on raising coking coal output

New Delhi: India recorded its highest ever coal production of 997.826 million tonnes (MT) in the financial year 2023-24 which represents an 11.71 per cent increase in comparison to the corresponding figure of 893.191 MT in the year 2022-23, according to the year-end review of the Coal Ministry.

During the calendar year 2024 (up to December 15, 2024), the country supplied about 963.11 MT of coal as compared to about 904.61 MT of coal during the same period of last year with a growth of about 6.47 per cent. This comprised a coal supply to the Power Sector of 792.958 MT as compared to 755.029 MT coal during the same period of last year with a growth of 5.02 per cent.

The coal supply to the non-regulated sector during the calendar year was 171.236 MT as compared to 149.573 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of 14.48 per cent.

The Ministry of Coal has launched ‘Mission Coking Coal‘ to enhance domestic coking coal production to reduce the import of coking coal, keeping in view the demand projection of the steel sector. This mission aims to increase domestic raw coking coal production up to 140 MT by FY 2029-30.

The total domestic raw coking coal production during the financial year 2023-24 is 66.821 million tonnes (MT) while the domestic raw coking coal production target for the financial year 2024-25 is 77 MT.

The target to increase raw coking coal production by FY2029-30 from CIL subsidiaries is about 105 MT by FY2029-30 from 60.43 MT during FY 2023-24.

Modernization and renovation of existing ageing washeries of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), which have surpassed the designed lifespan, for its optimal utilization to make more high-quality coal available in the country.

Supply of coal to the steel sector through the Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) Linkage auction route to promote domestic coking coal for steel production and implementation of reforms in the auction process with the aim of substitution of coking coal import are also being undertaken.

The Ministry of Coal has also auctioned 14 coking coal blocks to the private sector. These blocks are expected to start production by 2028-29.