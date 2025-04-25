India Responds with Force as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again

Pakistan Army troops opened fire at multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, in what is being seen as a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement. The Indian Army responded effectively, according to sources familiar with the matter.

“There were incidents of small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control initiated by Pakistan,” an official source told PTI.

“The firing was effectively responded to.”

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to Review Ground Situation

The ceasefire violation comes just hours before Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Srinagar and Udhampur. During his visit, the Army Chief is expected to:

Assess the security situation

Review the Pakistan Army’s recent actions

Hold strategic discussions with senior commanders and security agencies

Officials indicated that this visit has gained increased importance in light of the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan’s aggressive posturing.

Ceasefire Breach Follows Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

This latest LoC provocation follows the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. India has accused Pakistan-based terror groups of orchestrating the attack and has since taken a series of diplomatic and security-related countermeasures.

India’s Tough Response: Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

In response to the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions, India has announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, placing it in abeyance until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism. This landmark decision was made during a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance.

Other strong measures taken by India include:

Closure of the Integrated Attari Check Post

Declaring Pakistani High Commission officials persona non grata

Revoking SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals

Giving 48 hours for Pakistani citizens to leave India

Pakistan Warns Against Treaty Suspension, Calls It “Act of War”

Pakistan swiftly rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international obligations. Officials warned that any move to block or divert water flows owed to Pakistan under the treaty would be viewed as an “act of war.”

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has been a cornerstone of India-Pakistan water-sharing relations since 1960. It governs the use of the Indus River system, dividing water rights between the two nations:

Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) – Allocated to India

– Allocated to Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) – Largely allocated to Pakistan

These rivers are critical for agriculture and drinking water in both countries.

What Lies Ahead?

With military tensions rising and diplomatic ties deteriorating, the situation between India and Pakistan is on edge. Security analysts warn that continued ceasefire violations and cross-border terrorism may lead to further escalation, unless backchannel diplomacy or international mediation intervenes.