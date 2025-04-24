India Revokes SAARC Visa Facility for Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: In a significant diplomatic move, the Indian government on Wednesday announced the deactivation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. The decision follows the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives.

Pakistani Citizens Ordered to Leave India Within 48 Hours

As per the Centre’s directive, all Pakistani nationals currently residing in India under the SVES must exit the country within 48 hours. The move is seen as a firm response to Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 terror strike, which India alleges was masterminded from across the border.

SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme: Background

Established in 1992, the SVES was introduced to promote seamless travel among South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Under this scheme, individuals from 24 specific categories, including diplomats and officials, were granted visa-free entry using SAARC Visa Exemption Stickers. However, Pakistan had limited eligibility even under the scheme, and the program excluded ordinary Pakistani citizens from unrestricted access.

Previous Visa Relaxations Now Revoked

India had previously allowed certain verified Pakistani businesspersons to access multiple Indian cities under a special three-year business visa introduced in 2015. This provision has now been formally revoked by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Tensions Strain Limited Cross-Border Interaction

Despite periods of diplomatic friction, people-to-people ties had continued via special initiatives such as the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, launched in 2019 to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims’ visits to Pakistan. The latest decision raises uncertainty about the future of such exchanges.

Strategic and Diplomatic Message

With this step, the Indian government sends a clear message linking cross-border terrorism to diplomatic privilege. The cancellation of the SVES for Pakistan is being interpreted as a wider push to isolate Islamabad diplomatically following repeated security breaches and attacks on Indian soil.