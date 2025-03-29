India Rushes 15 Tonnes of Aid to Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake!
As part of its Act East policy, India has dispatched over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes that struck on Friday, causing widespread devastation and claiming over 600 lives. The death toll is expected to rise further.
The death toll is expected to rise further.
India Acts as First Responder
Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed that India responded swiftly to the disaster under ‘Operation Brahma’, sending immediate relief to the affected people of Myanmar.
“Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, has landed in Yangon,” he posted on X.
Relief Material Sent via IAF C-130J
India airlifted the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon.
The relief package includes:
- Tents, sleeping bags, blankets
- Ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits
- Solar lamps, generator sets
- Essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages
No Indians Affected So Far
The Indian Embassy in Myanmar is closely monitoring the situation. Officials have confirmed that no Indian nationals have been reported injured so far.
Additionally, after strong tremors were recorded in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand, the Indian Embassy in Thailand is coordinating with Thai authorities.
“So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported,” the embassy stated.
In case of emergencies, Indian nationals in Thailand have been advised to contact the emergency number: +66 618819218.
PM Modi Extends Support
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the earthquake’s impact in Myanmar and Thailand.
“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance,” he posted on X.