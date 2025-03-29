India Rushes 15 Tonnes of Aid to Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake!

New Delhi: As part of its Act East policy, India has dispatched over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes that struck on Friday, causing widespread devastation and claiming over 600 lives.

The death toll is expected to rise further.

India Acts as First Responder

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed that India responded swiftly to the disaster under ‘Operation Brahma’, sending immediate relief to the affected people of Myanmar.

“Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, has landed in Yangon,” he posted on X.

Relief Material Sent via IAF C-130J

India airlifted the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon.

The relief package includes:

Tents, sleeping bags, blankets

Ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits

Solar lamps, generator sets

Essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages

No Indians Affected So Far

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar is closely monitoring the situation. Officials have confirmed that no Indian nationals have been reported injured so far.

Additionally, after strong tremors were recorded in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand, the Indian Embassy in Thailand is coordinating with Thai authorities.

“So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported,” the embassy stated.

In case of emergencies, Indian nationals in Thailand have been advised to contact the emergency number: +66 618819218.

PM Modi Extends Support

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the earthquake’s impact in Myanmar and Thailand.