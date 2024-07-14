India scores 167/6 in final T20I against Zimbabwe

Harare: Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 167 for 6 despite some hostile pace bowing by Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I here on Sunday.

Sanju Samson struck 58 off 45 deliveries and shared a 65-run partnership with young Riyan Parag (22 runs) to take India past the century mark after the visitors had been reduced to 40/3 in the fifth over.

Pacers Blessing Muzarabani (2/19) and Richard Ngarava (1/29) were the most successful Zimbabwe bowlers.

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), Abhished Sharma (14) and skipper Shubman Gill in quick succession (13) to be in trouble at 40/3 in the fifth powerplay over before Sanju and Riyan came together at the crease.

India brought in Mukesh Kumar and Riyan in the playing XI in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed, while Zimbabwe included Brandon Mavuta in place of Tendai Chatara, who was rested after playing four games in a row.

India lead the series 3-1.

Brief Scores:

India 167 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 58, Riyan Parag 22, Shivam Dube 26; Richard Ngarava 1/29, Blessing Muzarabani 2/19).