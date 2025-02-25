India Secures Commanding Victory Over Luxembourg in World Arena Polo Championship 2025

Hyderabad: The second day of the World Arena Polo Championship 2025 witnessed an exciting showdown at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club, Aziz Nagar, Moinabad, where Team India (Orange) delivered a stellar performance to defeat Luxembourg (Sky Blue) with a decisive 8 – 3 victory.

Match Summary:

From the very first chukker, India showcased dominance, securing a massive 7 – 1 lead, leaving Luxembourg struggling to keep up. In the second chukker, India continued to control the game, adding another goal to their tally, while Luxembourg managed to score two more, closing the match at 8 – 3 in favor of India.

Final Score Breakdown:

1st Chukker: India 7 – 1 Luxembourg

India Luxembourg 2nd Chukker: India 8 – 3 Luxembourg

Top Performers – Team India:

Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan – 3 Goals

– Arsalan Khan – 3 Goals

– Salim Azmi – 1 Goal

– Penalty Goal – 1 Goal

Top Performers – Team Luxembourg:

Mr. Leopold Ludorf – 2 Goals

– Mr. Alexander Ludorf – 1 Goal

India’s Dominance on Display

The Indian squad, led by Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan, displayed exceptional skill and teamwork, outpacing Luxembourg with precision strikes and a solid defensive strategy. Arsalan Khan matched Chauhan’s performance with three goals, further strengthening India’s lead, while Salim Azmi and a well-executed penalty shot sealed the victory.

Despite a late effort from Luxembourg, with Leopold Ludorf scoring twice and Alexander Ludorf contributing one goal, they were unable to close the gap against the formidable Indian side.

With this commanding victory, India has made a strong statement in the tournament, positioning itself as a top contender for the championship title. The competition continues at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club, with more thrilling matches lined up in the coming days.