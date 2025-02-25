Sports

India Secures Commanding Victory Over Luxembourg in World Arena Polo Championship 2025

From the very first chukker, India showcased dominance, securing a massive 7 – 1 lead, leaving Luxembourg struggling to keep up. In the second chukker, India continued to control the game, adding another goal to their tally, while Luxembourg managed to score two more, closing the match at 8 – 3 in favor of India.

Syed Mubashir25 February 2025 - 20:27
India Secures Commanding Victory Over Luxembourg in World Arena Polo Championship 2025
India Secures Commanding Victory Over Luxembourg in World Arena Polo Championship 2025

Hyderabad: The second day of the World Arena Polo Championship 2025 witnessed an exciting showdown at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club, Aziz Nagar, Moinabad, where Team India (Orange) delivered a stellar performance to defeat Luxembourg (Sky Blue) with a decisive 8 – 3 victory.

Match Summary:

From the very first chukker, India showcased dominance, securing a massive 7 – 1 lead, leaving Luxembourg struggling to keep up. In the second chukker, India continued to control the game, adding another goal to their tally, while Luxembourg managed to score two more, closing the match at 8 – 3 in favor of India.

Final Score Breakdown:

  • 1st Chukker: India 7 – 1 Luxembourg
  • 2nd Chukker: India 8 – 3 Luxembourg

Top Performers – Team India:

  • Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan3 Goals
  • Arsalan Khan3 Goals
  • Salim Azmi1 Goal
  • Penalty Goal1 Goal

Top Performers – Team Luxembourg:

  • Mr. Leopold Ludorf2 Goals
  • Mr. Alexander Ludorf1 Goal

India’s Dominance on Display

The Indian squad, led by Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan, displayed exceptional skill and teamwork, outpacing Luxembourg with precision strikes and a solid defensive strategy. Arsalan Khan matched Chauhan’s performance with three goals, further strengthening India’s lead, while Salim Azmi and a well-executed penalty shot sealed the victory.

Despite a late effort from Luxembourg, with Leopold Ludorf scoring twice and Alexander Ludorf contributing one goal, they were unable to close the gap against the formidable Indian side.

With this commanding victory, India has made a strong statement in the tournament, positioning itself as a top contender for the championship title. The competition continues at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club, with more thrilling matches lined up in the coming days.

Tags
Syed Mubashir25 February 2025 - 20:27

Related Articles

ISL 2024-25: East Bengal FC Face Hyderabad FC with Diminishing Playoff Hopes

ISL 2024-25: East Bengal FC Face Hyderabad FC with Diminishing Playoff Hopes

25 February 2025 - 19:08
Champions Trophy: England and Afghanistan Face Must-Win Battle in Lahore

Champions Trophy: England and Afghanistan Face Must-Win Battle in Lahore

25 February 2025 - 16:52
Cummins hits out at Australian sports website for misquoting his India remark

Cummins hits out at Australian sports website for misquoting his India remark

25 February 2025 - 16:11
Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Kerala – When and Where to Watch, Venue & Squads

Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Kerala – When and Where to Watch, Venue & Squads

25 February 2025 - 14:29
Back to top button