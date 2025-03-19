India Set for Historic Return to AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup After 18 Years

Pattaya: India is set to make a historic comeback to beach soccer on the continental stage after an 18-year absence. The team will face hosts Thailand on Thursday in their opening match of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 at the Jomtien Beach Arena.

Coach Focuses on Strategy and Preparation

Head coach Mohd Faizal Bin Sood emphasized the importance of tactical preparation.

“We have thoroughly analyzed our opponents, especially Thailand, to understand their approach to the game. Our focus has been on strengthening our defensive organization, improving quick transitions, and refining our set-piece strategies.”

Despite India’s long absence from the tournament, Faizal remains optimistic about their performance.

“As newcomers, our primary focus has been on physical conditioning, mental strength, and tactical preparation. India is still developing in beach soccer compared to more experienced teams like Thailand. We emphasize fitness to ensure we can match the high pace and intensity of the game.

“This tournament will be a valuable experience for us, and we hope it helps us grow and develop for the future.”

Players Optimistic Ahead of Tournament

Striker Amit Godara, a Rajasthan policeman, shared his excitement about representing India.

“Representing the nation seemed a far-fetched dream for me, but thanks to the AIFF’s plans for beach soccer, I have been able to work on it. First through the national championships, then through the national games, before getting selected for the national team.”

“We’ve had good preparation, and the coaches have helped us understand how to operate at the international level. We are all looking forward to it.”

India’s Beach Soccer Squad

Players:

Goalkeepers: Pratik Kankonkar, Raj Chauhan

Pratik Kankonkar, Raj Chauhan Outfield Players: Nehal Parab, Sreejith Babu, Jaypal Singh, Latish Kunkolkar, Rohith Y, Mukhtar Umarul, Musheer TKB, Satish Naik, Mohd Akram, Amit Godara

Coaching Staff:

Head Coach: Mohd Faizal Bin Md Sood

Mohd Faizal Bin Md Sood Assistant Coach: Akshay

Akshay Goalkeeping Coach: Suraj Jaiswal

India’s return to the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup marks a significant step in the development of the sport in the country.