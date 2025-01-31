India set to become the world’s third largest economy soon: President Murmu

New Delhi: India is on the brink of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, a milestone that President Droupadi Murmu highlighted in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday.

With a focus on rapid economic growth, development, and social welfare, the President laid out the government’s key achievements and future plans, emphasizing the transformative policies that have propelled India to the global stage.

India’s Economic Growth: Aiming for Third Largest Economy

In her address, President Murmu declared that India is set to soon become the third-largest economy in the world. This declaration is significant, as it reflects India’s growing influence in the global economy, driven by the government’s pro-growth policies and reforms.

The country’s rapid progress is a result of the government’s strategic focus on infrastructure, technological innovation, and strengthening the domestic economy.

The President highlighted that the government’s commitment to key economic decisions is being implemented at an accelerated pace, positioning India as a global economic powerhouse. This growth trajectory is expected to continue in the coming years, with India targeting higher levels of GDP growth and industrial development.

Support for Farmers and Rural Economic Growth

One of the key focus areas for the government, as emphasized by President Murmu, is agriculture and rural development. She reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, who play a crucial role in the country’s economic fabric.

Through the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the government has disbursed Rs 41,000 crore to millions of farmers, providing direct financial assistance to help stabilize agricultural income and boost rural economic growth.

This initiative is designed to ensure that farmers are better equipped to handle challenges in the agricultural sector, thus contributing to the overall stability of India’s economy. By supporting rural areas, the government is also fostering balanced development across the nation, ensuring that both urban and rural sectors thrive together.

Key Policy Reforms: ‘One Nation, One Election’ and the Waqf Bill

In her speech, President Murmu also pointed to several significant policy reforms that the government is pursuing. Among the most notable is the proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election,’ aimed at synchronizing elections across the country.

This initiative is expected to streamline the election process, reduce costs, and improve governance efficiency by ensuring that elections are held at the same time across all levels of government.

Another key reform discussed by the President is the Waqf Bill, which aims to introduce greater transparency in the management of Waqf properties.

This bill is designed to ensure better utilization of these properties for the benefit of society, and it reflects the government’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in all sectors.

Youth Empowerment and Employment Generation

President Murmu dedicated a significant portion of her address to youth empowerment and employment generation. Recognizing India’s young demographic as one of the country’s greatest assets, the President emphasized the government’s efforts to expand educational opportunities and create new jobs, thus tapping into the country’s demographic dividend.

The government has introduced several programs aimed at upskilling the youth and enhancing their employability. By focusing on education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, the government is working to ensure that India’s youth are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Housing for the Middle Class and Social Upliftment

The President also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring homeownership for the middle class, acknowledging the importance of housing in economic stability and personal well-being.

The government’s housing schemes are designed to help families realize their dream of owning a home, further enhancing the quality of life for millions of citizens.

Additionally, President Murmu highlighted the government’s successful efforts to lift 25 crore people out of extreme poverty. This achievement reflects the administration’s focus on economic inclusion and social upliftment, ensuring that the benefits of India’s growth reach the most vulnerable sections of society.

Women’s Empowerment Through Technology: The ‘Drone Didi’ Scheme

In a major step toward empowering women, President Murmu spotlighted the ‘Drone Didi’ scheme, an initiative that provides women with training in drone technology.

This program offers women new employment avenues in the agricultural and logistics sectors, helping them to acquire technical skills and enter fields traditionally dominated by men.

The scheme is part of the government’s broader effort to promote women’s financial and technical empowerment. By providing women with access to new technologies and employment opportunities, the government is fostering gender equality and enabling women to become active participants in the country’s economic growth.

National Tragedy: Condolences for Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede

During her address, President Murmu also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which claimed at least 30 lives. She extended her condolences to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

This tragedy cast a shadow over the otherwise positive tone of her speech, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting the families affected by the tragedy.

Remembering Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

President Murmu also took a moment to express her deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a respected statesman and architect of India’s economic liberalization. His contributions to the country’s growth and development were acknowledged by the President as she offered her heartfelt condolences.