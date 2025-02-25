India Set to Launch $1 Billion Capital Subsidy Plan for Solar Manufacturing Industry

India is preparing to launch a significant $1 billion capital subsidy plan to boost its solar manufacturing sector. The move, spearheaded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, aims to reduce India’s dependence on China for solar equipment and take advantage of the global energy transition.

Strengthening Domestic Wafer and Ingot Manufacturing

The proposal, which is backed by top advisers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s office, focuses on strengthening domestic manufacturing of wafers and ingots—two key components of the solar supply chain. These segments are considered the weakest links in India’s solar industry, which has been growing steadily in recent years.

The subsidy plan is expected to be presented to the Indian cabinet for approval in the coming months, as India seeks to bolster its energy security and meet its renewable energy goals. With China being a major supplier of solar equipment, this new plan will encourage Indian manufacturers to ramp up production, reducing the risk of energy dependency on foreign imports.

Also Read: Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Redraw Strategy to Save Trapped Workers

Current State of India’s Solar Industry

India’s solar industry has seen significant growth in recent years, particularly in the areas of solar modules and cells. However, wafer and ingot manufacturing capacity currently stands at just 2 gigawatts, primarily produced by Adani Enterprises Ltd. As of now, India has over 71 gigawatts of module manufacturing capacity and almost 11 gigawatts for solar cells.

Replicating the Success of Mobile Phone Manufacturing

The proposed subsidy plan is expected to follow the successful model of India’s mobile phone manufacturing sector. The Indian government has already spent billions of dollars to incentivize major companies like Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. to set up production plants in India. As a result, India has seen a rapid increase in iPhone exports, showcasing the success of similar initiatives in other industries.

Overcoming Challenges in Solar Manufacturing

In the solar sector, the high cost of manufacturing wafers and ingots has been a key challenge, with logistical hurdles and quality control issues adding to the expense. The new subsidy plan would help address these issues, making solar manufacturing more cost-competitive and sustainable in the long run.

Polysilicon Dependency Remains

However, even with the expansion of wafer and ingot production in India, the country would still need to rely on foreign suppliers for polysilicon—the raw material required to produce these components. India currently lacks the capacity to produce polysilicon, which is dominated by China, the global leader in production with an annual capacity of 2.3 million tons. In comparison, Germany ranks second with a mere 75,000 tons of polysilicon production capacity.

Despite this, the proposed subsidy plan marks a significant step toward reducing India’s reliance on China in the solar sector and positioning the country as a global leader in renewable energy manufacturing.

Key Points: