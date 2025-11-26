India slips to fifth in WTC standings after series loss against South Africa

New Delhi: India suffered a big plunge in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings following a 2-0 series loss against South Africa at home after losing the second Test by 408-run here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. South Africa wrapped up a memorable Test tour of India with a commanding victory in the second Test, sealing a 2–0 sweep and securing only their second-ever Test series triumph on Indian soil, the first since the landmark win in 2000.

The margin of defeat was sobering for the hosts. India’s 408-run loss stands as the heaviest in their Test history, a result that also dents their early campaign in the WTC 2025–27 cycle. The WTC standings also take a sharp turn as the emphatic win tightens South Africa’s grip near the top of the points table. With 36 points from four matches, the reigning champions climbed to a 75 points percentage, strengthening their hold on second place behind Australia. India, in contrast, slipped to fifth position, overtaken by Pakistan, and their PCT dropped to 48.15.

Also read: 2nd Test: Harmer picks three as SA reduce India to 90/5 at Tea

The series decider in Guwahati began uncertainly for South Africa, but Senuran Muthusamy’s gritty century (109) and Marco Jansen’s near-ton (93) transformed their first innings into an imposing 489. Jansen then carried his momentum into the bowling attack, ripping through India for figures of 6/48 as the hosts mustered only 201.

Choosing rest over enforcement of the follow-on, South Africa batted again and pushed the lead beyond reach, and Tristan Stubbs’ composed 94 headlined their 260/5 before the declaration. Off-spinner Simon Harmer, already the star of the previous Test in Kolkata, delivered another masterclass. After taking 3/64 earlier in the match, he dismantled India on the final day to complete with a 6/37.

Although Sai Sudarshan and Ravindra Jadeja attempted to prop up India’s resistance, the visitors’ bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Jadeja top-scored for India with a determined 54 off 87, but the collapse in the second session sealed India’s fate. Aiden Markram added further gloss to South Africa’s performance with two outstanding catches, underscoring a disciplined fielding effort from the touring side.