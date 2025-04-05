India Strengthens Battle Against Bird Flu with New Three-Pronged Strategy

New Delhi: In response to recent outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) across India, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying convened a high-level meeting to implement proactive measures.

The meeting, chaired by Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of DAHD, brought together key stakeholders, including scientists, poultry industry experts, and government officials, to address the growing public health and economic concerns.

Three-Pronged Strategy to Combat Bird Flu Outbreaks

To control the spread of Avian Influenza in India, a comprehensive three-pronged strategy was adopted:

1. Stricter Biosecurity Measures

All poultry farms are required to enforce stringent hygiene and biosecurity protocols. These include:

Restricted access to farm premises

Disinfection of equipment and vehicles

Monitoring the movement of animals and personnel

The goal is to minimize virus transmission and safeguard both poultry and human health.

2. Strengthened Surveillance Systems

Surveillance will be intensified in high-risk zones to enable early detection and containment. The use of advanced scientific tools for tracking outbreaks was emphasized for better disease management and quicker response times.

3. Mandatory Registration of Poultry Farms

All poultry farms must register with their respective state animal husbandry departments within one month. This move will:

Enable real-time disease monitoring

Help authorities track outbreaks efficiently

Ensure timely preventive action

Stakeholders have been urged to comply fully with the directive.

Approval of H9N2 Vaccine: A Key Milestone

A major announcement during the meeting was the approval of the H9N2 Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI) vaccine, developed by ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal. The vaccine is now commercially available and will be evaluated through a national study to assess its effectiveness in preventing future LPAI outbreaks.

Consideration of HPAI Vaccine Under Scientific Revie

While the industry pushed for approval of a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) vaccine, scientists raised concerns over current vaccine limitations, noting they only reduce virus shedding and do not guarantee full immunity. Further scientific evaluations are underway before any policy decision is made.

Focus on Indigenous Vaccine Development

To address India-specific challenges, the DAHD is investing in indigenous vaccine development for HPAI. This initiative aims to produce effective and affordable vaccines tailored to Indian poultry farming conditions, combining global best practices with local expertise.

Strong Industry and Government Collaboration

The meeting featured collaboration from:

Poultry vaccine manufacturers

National poultry industry associations

Key ICAR institutions: ICAR-NIHSAD, ICAR-IVRI, ICAR-CARI, ICAR-NIVEDI, and ICAR-DPR

This public-private partnership is crucial in ensuring long-term disease control, protecting India’s poultry economy, and strengthening national food security.