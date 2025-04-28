India-Taliban Diplomatic Talks: M Anand Prakash Meets Afghan FM Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

Kabul: In a significant diplomatic move amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian diplomat M Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, held high-level talks with Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

The meeting focused on political relations, trade, transit, and regional developments, as per a statement by Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan’s foreign ministry. While the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has not released an official statement, Afghan officials confirmed India’s continued interest in strengthening cooperation.

Taliban Seeks Restoration of Visas and More Investment from India

Muttaqi reportedly urged India to normalize the issuance of visas for Afghan patients, students, and businessmen, and encouraged Indian investors to explore new economic opportunities in Afghanistan. He reiterated the Taliban’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and trade ties with India.

Ahmad added that both sides emphasized the importance of resuming stalled infrastructure projects and continuing mutual cooperation. Anand Prakash was quoted as affirming India’s commitment to Afghanistan and highlighting the resumption of work on key Indian-funded development projects in the country.

Taliban Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Regional Stability

Notably, the Taliban’s foreign ministry officially condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. “Such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability,” the ministry stated, expressing condolences to the victims’ families.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan Over Terror Attacks, says “India Won’t Stay Silent”

Attari Border Closure Hits Indo-Afghan Trade Hard

India’s closure of the Attari-Wagah border, a key retaliation against Pakistan for the attack, has disrupted Afghan trade. The route served as one of Afghanistan’s shortest and most cost-effective transit corridors to India, handling trade worth approximately $500 million annually.

Afghan traders have expressed concern. Khan Jan Alokozay, a senior official at the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, noted that exports of dried and fresh fruits—a major Afghan export—have been severely impacted.

Meeting with Hamid Karzai and Focus on Scholarships

On his visit, Prakash also met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who emphasized providing scholarships to Afghan students and enhancing trade facilitation mechanisms. Karzai highlighted the importance of sustained ties between the two nations for regional development.

Amid regional uncertainty, India’s outreach to Afghanistan and dialogue with Taliban leadership signals a pragmatic approach to diplomacy, focusing on trade, people-to-people ties, and strategic regional balance. As tensions with Pakistan remain high, these talks could play a pivotal role in maintaining India’s influence in Afghanistan.