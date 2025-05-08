India Thwarts Massive Pakistani Drone-Missile Assault on 15 Cities, Retaliates with Precision Strikes

In a major escalation of tensions, Pakistan launched a coordinated drone and missile assault targeting 15 Indian cities on the night of May 7 and 8. The cities under attack spanned the states of Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, including strategic locations such as Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuj, and Phalodi.

According to Indian defence officials, the attack was aimed at military installations across northern and western India and marked a deliberate attempt to provoke a broader conflict.

Indian Air Defence Systems Intercept Multiple Threats

India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and advanced Air Defence systems were fully activated and successfully intercepted most of the incoming drones and missiles. Debris from these aerial threats has been recovered at multiple locations, providing clear proof of Pakistan’s deliberate targeting of Indian assets, according to the Ministry of Defence.

India Responds with Targeted Strikes on Pakistani Air Defence Systems

India’s armed forces responded decisively on the morning of May 8 with precision strikes aimed at Pakistani air defence systems. One of the major targets, an air defence unit in Lahore, has been confirmed neutralised.

Officials clarified that India’s counter-strikes matched the domain and intensity of Pakistan’s aggression, targeting only military infrastructure, and were executed to safeguard Indian sovereignty and deter further escalations.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Earlier Measured Response

The Pakistani offensive came just hours after India’s Operation Sindoor, which was described as a “measured and non-escalatory” response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India had clearly stated that no Pakistani civilian or military sites were targeted, and that the strikes were focused only on terror camps operating within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Civilian Casualties Mount Amid LoC Shelling

In a parallel offensive, Pakistan has stepped up unprovoked artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Shelling was reported in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors. Tragically, 16 Indian civilians, including three women and five children, have lost their lives in the cross-border attacks.

The Indian Army, under orders to protect civilian populations, has been retaliating appropriately to silence Pakistani guns and prevent further casualties.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Self-Defence

The government has reiterated that while India does not seek escalation, any provocation or aggression against its military or civilian assets will be met with swift and proportionate force. Senior officials have stated that India reserves the right to act in self-defence and will not allow any compromise on its national security.