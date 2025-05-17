Did India Tip Off Pakistan Before Operation Sindoor? Rahul’s Claim Ignites Political Firestorm

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Central government, alleging that it committed a “crime” by informing Pakistan ahead of India’s military strikes during Operation Sindoor, an anti-terror operation launched after the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Government’s Intentions

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our Air Force lose as a result?”

He also questioned the role of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, accusing him of admitting that India had pre-informed Pakistan about the strikes on terror infrastructure.

Viral Video of Jaishankar Sparks Controversy

The Congress leader also posted an undated video clip in which EAM Jaishankar is heard saying, “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan, saying, ‘We are striking at terrorist infrastructure and we are not striking at the military.’”

This triggered widespread debate and criticism on social media, with opposition leaders demanding answers from the government.

PIB Debunks the Claim, Says Jaishankar Misquoted

Soon after Gandhi’s post went viral, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit issued a clarification, dismissing the claim.

“The Minister has not made any such statement. The video is being misquoted,” PIB stated on X, branding the circulating version of Jaishankar’s remarks as misleading.

Operation Sindoor: A Response to Pahalgam Attack

Operation Sindoor was launched as a retaliatory measure following the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam on April 22, targeting terror training camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The government has maintained that the strikes were aimed strictly at terrorist infrastructure, avoiding civilian or military targets.

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Parliament Session

Rahul Gandhi’s comments have added fuel to political tensions, especially with the upcoming Parliament session in focus. The government is yet to issue an official response to Gandhi’s demand for clarity on the authorisation and consequences of the operation.