India to host 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup; Bangladesh to stage 2027 edition in ODI format

New Delhi: India will host the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format, while Bangladesh would stage the 2027 edition of the tournament in 50-over version.

The 2023 Men’s Asia Cup was hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid format and was played as a 50-over tournament, with India emerging as winners.

The information on venues for future Asia Cups is as per the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) releasing Invitation for Expressions of Interest (IEOI) document, which invites interested parties to submit their IEOI for ACC Sponsorship Rights for the period from 2024 to 2027.

India previously hosted a Men’s Asia Cup just once – in 1990/91, where they emerged as champions at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The tender document also says both future editions of Men’s Asia Cup will comprise of 13 games per edition.

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup will be played in 2026 – though the venue hasn’t been named, it will comprise of 15 matches in total. Also present in the tender document is, Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup, to be held in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively, with 15 matches to be played in every edition.

There’s also the Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup – 2024 & 2026 (T20), 2025 & 2027 (50-over) – comprising 30 50-over games and as many T20 matches. The tender rights cycle also has two editions of Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup – with 15 matches to be played in each edition in 2025 and 2027 respectively.

ACC has said in the tender document that interested parties should have net worth in excess of USD 10 million or its annual turnover must, as of March 31, 2024, be in excess of USD 15 million. The last date to submit EOIs for 2024 to 2027 Sponsorship rights is August 2, 5pm Dubai time.