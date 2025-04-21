India to Mandate Advanced Emergency Braking Systems in Passenger Vehicles from April 2026

Road accidents remain a serious concern in India, with human error identified as the leading cause. According to recent data, approximately 480,000 road accidents occur annually, resulting in 180,000 deaths and 400,000 serious injuries. The majority of these incidents are linked to driver mistakes and negligent road behavior.

Two-Wheeler Riders and Pedestrians Are Most Affected

Among the most vulnerable road users are two-wheeler drivers and pedestrians. Over 63,000 two-wheeler riders are involved in accidents each year, causing more than 25,000 fatalities. Similarly, pedestrian accidents account for over 20,000 victims annually, with more than 10,000 deaths.

Truck and Bus Accidents Still a Major Concern

Accidents involving trucks and buses contribute to approximately 18,000 incidents per year, leading to over 7,000 fatalities. These figures highlight the urgent need for robust safety measures in heavy and public transport vehicles.

Government Action: Advanced Braking Systems for Safer Roads

To combat the alarming statistics, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is implementing a key safety upgrade. From April 2026, all passenger vehicles with more than eight seats will be required to be equipped with Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS).

Technology Proven and Ready for Implementation

The AEBS technology, already used in many countries, automatically applies brakes when it detects an imminent collision. This system does not require additional trials in India due to its proven success internationally. It will become mandatory for new vehicles from April 2026, while steps will begin toward enforcement from April 2025.

Road Safety Goals for 2030

This initiative is part of India’s broader plan to reduce road accident fatalities by 50% by the year 2030. The ministry is currently reviewing multiple public and industry suggestions before publishing the final regulation in the official gazette.