India to name squads for T20 World Cup 2026 and NZ series on Saturday

New Delhi: With less than two months remaining before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is set to meet at its Mumbai headquarters on Saturday to finalise India’s squad for the marquee tournament.

During the meeting, the selection committee will also announce India’s squad for the next month’s white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, against New Zealand at home.

Team India is currently participating in a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, with the final game of the series scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Friday.

“The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai, on Saturday, to pick India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It will be followed by a press conference to be addressed by captain Suryakumar Yadav and selection committee chairperson Ajit Agarkar,” BCCI said on Friday.

Before the T20 World Cup, starting from February, India will host New Zealand for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, scheduled from January 11 to 31.

The 10th edition of the global event will feature 20 teams, comprising 29 days of high-intensity cricket played at eight venues across India and Sri Lanka, commencing on February 7.

Defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside the USA, Namibia, the Netherlands, and former winners Pakistan.

India is the co-host of the tournament along with Sri Lanka and will play its group matches across four venues — Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Indian team will take on the USA in Mumbai in its tournament opener as it sets out to become the first team to defend the Men’s T20 World Cup crown.

Two-time World T20 champion India had won the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa.