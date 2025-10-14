India to resume postal services to USA from Oct 15

New Delhi: The Department of Posts announced on Tuesday that all categories of international postal services to the United States of America (USA) will be resumed with effect from October 15.

Postal services from India to the USA were earlier suspended through Office Memorandum dated August 22, 2025, following Executive Order 14324 issued by the U.S. Administration, which suspended the “de minimis” treatment for all postal shipments.

The suspension was necessitated by new regulatory requirements introduced by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the collection and remittance of import duties, according to an official statement.

After extensive system development, coordination with CBP-approved Qualified Parties, and successful operational trials in the Delhi and Maharashtra Circles, India Post has now established a compliant mechanism for Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) processing.

Under this new arrangement, all applicable customs duties on shipments to the USA will be collected upfront in India at the time of booking and remitted directly to CBP through approved Qualified Parties.

This ensures full regulatory compliance, faster customs clearance, and seamless delivery to addressees in the USA without any additional duty or delay, the statement said.

As per CBP guidelines, customs duty on postal shipments from India to the USA is applicable at a flat rate of 50 per cent of the declared FOB value, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff (with country of origin as India).

Unlike courier or commercial consignments, no additional base or product-specific duties are levied on postal items. This favourable duty structure substantially lowers the overall cost burden for exporters, making the postal channel a more affordable and competitive logistics option for MSMEs, artisans, small traders, and e-commerce exporters, the statement explained.

Importantly, the Department of Posts will not levy any additional charges on customers for facilitating DDP and Qualified Party services. The postal tariffs will remain unchanged, ensuring that exporters continue to benefit from affordable international delivery rates while complying with the revised U.S. import requirements. This measure has been introduced to maintain affordability, support MSMEs, and boost India’s exports through the postal channel.

Customers may now book all categories of international mail — EMS, Air Parcels, Registered Letters/Packets, and Tracked Packets — for delivery to the USA from any Post Office, International Business Centre (IBC), or Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK), or through the Self-Service Portal at www.indiapost.gov.in.

The Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) mechanism enhances the ease of doing business and introduces complete transparency in duty collection. Senders can now prepay all applicable duties in India, ensuring predictable total shipping costs and smoother delivery experiences for recipients abroad, the statement pointed out.

“The Department of Posts remains committed to facilitating hassle-free international exports and supporting India’s flagship initiatives such as Make in India, One District One Product (ODOP), and Dak Ghar NiryatKendras (DNKs) by providing affordable, reliable, and globally compliant logistics connectivity. Heads of Circles have been advised to organize awareness and outreach programmes for exporters, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to promote exports through the postal export channel,” the statement explained.

This resumption marks a major milestone in strengthening India’s international postal and export logistics network and reflects India Post’s growing role in supporting the Government’s vision of inclusive, export-driven economic growth, it added.