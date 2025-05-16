India to Send All-Party MP Delegation Abroad to Expose Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Government of India is set to send a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) from multiple political parties to various global capitals. This unprecedented initiative aims to expose Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism, especially in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

The operation, named Operation Sindoor, was India’s immediate response to the incident, and now a broader diplomatic campaign is being launched to highlight the nation’s counterterrorism efforts.

MPs to Represent India’s Stand on Global Platforms

The initiative will see MPs, including those from the ruling BJP, Congress, and AIMIM, travel to key international destinations. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi are among those likely to be part of the delegation. The effort is aimed at briefing international stakeholders about the continuous threat of terrorism that India faces from across the border and to put forth India’s perspective in the global narrative.

MEA and Indian Missions to Coordinate the Programme

The entire programme will be carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian diplomatic missions across the globe. These missions will actively support the parliamentary teams during their visits, arranging interactions with foreign lawmakers, policy makers, and media.

A Strong International Push Against Terrorism

By launching this international campaign, India aims to counter Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir and terrorism. The government wants the world to recognize the grave threat posed by state-sponsored terrorism and understand the challenges India continues to face.

An official statement regarding this move is expected to be released soon. This marks the first time India is undertaking such a unified political and diplomatic effort, involving MPs from various parties, to combat terrorism at the global stage.