Telangana

Watch: India Today Conclave Anchor Forgets Revanth Reddy’s Name, Calls Him ‘Mr. Modi’

A light moment unfolded at the India Today Conclave 2025 when an anchor addressing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy mistakenly referred to him as “Mr. Modi” before quickly correcting herself.

Mohammed Yousuf7 March 2025 - 22:53
Watch: India Today Conclave Anchor Forgets Revanth Reddy’s Name, Calls Him ‘Mr. Modi’
Watch: India Today Conclave Anchor Forgets Revanth Reddy’s Name, Calls Him ‘Mr. Modi’

New Delhi: A light moment unfolded at the India Today Conclave 2025 when an anchor addressing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy mistakenly referred to him as “Mr. Modi” before quickly correcting herself.

Anchor’s Slip at India Today Conclave

During the discussion, the India Today anchor initially addressed Revanth Reddy as “Mr. Modi”, leading to a brief moment of surprise. However, she immediately corrected herself, saying “Mr. Reddy”, and continued with the session.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Telangana Model

The slip-up did not go unnoticed, as audience members and political observers reacted to the moment, with some interpreting it as a symbolic reflection of national politics.

Reddy’s Presence at the Conclave

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was participating in the event to discuss key issues, including delimitation, caste census, and Telangana’s development model. His remarks on BJP’s political strategies, economic challenges, and language policies have already gained significant attention.

While the anchor’s mistake was quickly rectified, the moment became a talking point among attendees and social media users.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf7 March 2025 - 22:53

Related Articles

Telangana CM Reddy Accuses BJP of 'Revenge Politics' Through Delimitation, Calls for All-Party Meet

Telangana CM Reddy Accuses BJP of ‘Revenge Politics’ Through Delimitation, Calls for All-Party Meet

7 March 2025 - 22:30
CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Telangana Model

CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Telangana Model

7 March 2025 - 22:15
BRS to Hold Massive Public Meeting in Warangal on April 27 to Mark 25th Anniversary

BRS to Hold Massive Public Meeting in Warangal on April 27 to Mark 25th Anniversary

7 March 2025 - 21:57
Chaos at Telangana Secretariat as Contractors Storm Deputy CM’s Chambers Over Unpaid Bills

Chaos at Telangana Secretariat as Contractors Storm Deputy CM’s Chambers Over Unpaid Bills

7 March 2025 - 19:58
Back to top button