India Tops Medal Tally at Seychelles National Day Boxing Championship
Mahe: India’s boxing talent made a powerful statement on the international stage as all seven Indian boxers competing at the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament returned home with medals, propelling the nation to the top of the medal table. Held at Paradise Arena in Mahe, the event showcased the future stars of Indian boxing.
Medal Haul: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze
The Indian contingent—comprising medalists from the recent Elite Nationals and National Combined Championships—finished with three gold, three silver, and one bronze, edging past Mauritius by one gold to secure the top spot.
Gold Medalists:
- Himanshu Sharma (50kg): Awarded a walkover in the final
- Ashish Mudshaniya (55kg): Won 4:1 via split decision
- Gaurav Chauhan (90+kg): Narrow 3:2 victory in a tense bout
Silver Medalists:
- Anmol (60kg)
- Aditya Yadav (65kg)
- Neeraj (75kg)
(All three lost via close 2:3 split decisions)
Bronze Medalist:
- Kartik Dalal (70kg)
A Strategic Push for Depth in Indian Boxing
This tournament marks a strategic move by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) under Ajay Singh, aiming to provide international exposure to second and third-line athletes, not just the elite tier. The focus is on building a robust pipeline of future champions.
Follows Strong Performances in Thailand & Brazil
India’s success in Seychelles follows strong showings at:
- Thailand Open (June 2025): 2 Gold, 8 total medals
- World Boxing Cup, Brazil (April 2025): 6 Medals including 1 Gold
With back-to-back medal hauls on international soil, India’s boxing ecosystem continues to evolve, promising a bright future ahead of major events like the Asian Games 2026 and Paris Olympics 2028.